Should you get a COVID-19 test before the holidays? Here's what we found.

Several laboratories are reporting different turnaround times: Mako Medical and LabCorp have said it takes them between 24 and 48 hours to report results, while Quest Diagnostics reports slightly over two days, CBS 17 reported.

In other words, if you're planning on getting a test before the holidays, don't wait until the last minute to do so. Account for at least a few days between test and getting your result, if you're trying to time your test to a possible holiday visit. Like you, there will be an increase in people getting tested.

Q: Do I need to show symptoms to get a test?

A: The DHHS specifies people should get tested if they've been exposed or they think they've been in contact with somebody who has the virus. While there is no official guidance for those who want to get tested as a precautionary measure, Cohen said before Thanksgiving that people can cite local health officials as a reason for getting tested.

Many testing sites require an appointment and a previous doctor screening to determine if the patient should get a test.