Should you wear two masks to ward off COVID-19? Here's something that matters more.

CHAPEL HILL — People have begun wearing two masks to protect themselves and others from the spread of the coronavirus, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggested recently that it might be a good idea.

But researchers at UNC-Chapel Hill have found that how a mask fits is more important than whether you're wearing one or two of them.

Experiments conducted at an Environmental Protection Agency lab on the UNC campus found that a poorly fitted surgical mask allows small particles in through gaps around the edges, particularly as people move their head. Adding a second surgical mask on top improves the filtration efficiency by about 15%, said Phillip Clapp, an aerosol toxicology expert the UNC School of Medicine.

"If you have someone who can check to see the gaps around your face, that's the way you can get the most immediate benefit from even a single mask," Clapp said at a Zoom press conference on Friday. "Beyond that, if you've already done that step, you can expect to get a slight bump in the filtration efficiency by adding a second mask on top of it."

The best double-masking scenario, Clapp said, involves putting a tighter-fitting cloth mask over a surgical mask, to eliminate those gaps. That combination was 40% more effective than a single mask, he said.