Sign over I-40 in Durham could damage public trust about vaccine process, expert says

DURHAM — A sign that appeared over Interstate 40 in Durham this week could damage public trust in the COVID-19 vaccine process, says a Duke University expert.

The sign said "COVID-19 vaccine makers are exempt from liability" and hung from the American Tobacco Trail Bridge Sunday.

Thomas Denney, the chief operating officer of Duke University's Human Vaccine Institute, told The News & Observer: "It creates this whole concept of vaccine hesitancy and 'Don't trust the scientists.' I think it's horrible.

"It's OK to have a dialogue and debate over new vaccines or treatments like this," Denney continued, "but when you start planting a lot of disparaging things in people's minds, it takes a lot of time to turn it around."

To boost public trust in a vaccine, Denney said it is important that public health leaders explain how the development process works and that trials were done the right way. He also said it is important that elected officials and other leaders make it known that they have taken the shot, like Gov. Roy Cooper and N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen did with their flu shots this year.