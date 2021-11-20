Smith abandons flagging U.S. Senate run, will go for House seat instead

RALEIGH — Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Erica Smith has switched over to a run for a northeastern North Carolina congressional seat after veteran Rep. G.K. Butterfield announced this week that he wouldn't seek reelection.

Smith's campaign updated its organizational documents with the Federal Election Commission late Friday to indicate she is now running for the redrawn 2nd Congressional District seat.

Smith, a former state senator, finished second in the Democratic U.S. Senate primary in 2020 to Cal Cunningham. She entered the 2022 Democratic field early but has been outraised handily by the campaigns of former Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley and current state Sen. Jeff Jackson. Smith has portrayed herself as the most progressive candidate in the primary.

News by Butterfield on Thursday that he would not run in 2022 would give Smith a potential landing spot in a district that includes her Northampton County home. Calls or texts to Smith and her campaign office, as well as an email to her campaign manager, weren't immediately returned late Friday.

Official candidate filing begins Dec. 6 for the March 8 primary.