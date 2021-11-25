Smith makes it official; ends U.S. Senate bid to pursue House seat

RALEIGH — Former state Sen. Erica Smith announced that she has ended her candidacy for U.S. Senate and will now launch a congressional bid to replace Democratic Rep. G.K. Butterfield.

She will compete against state Rep. James Gailliard, who entered the race Monday night, and also likely face state Sen. Don Davis, who has filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to run for the redrawn congressional district in northeastern North Carolina.

Smith, a Northampton County resident who has twice failed to secure the Democratic Party's nomination for U.S. Senate, said in an interview with The Associated Press that she is confident she can win in the community where she grew up.

“I am more centered in the community, having represented more counties, grown up solely in this eastern district, and Don Davis does not currently live in the congressional district,” Smith said.

Davis currently serves voters in Pitt and Greene counties. Kevin Holst, an adviser to Davis, said the lawmaker now lives within the congressional district.

“I’ve filed the necessary paperwork and will have more to share on my future plans after I take time to reflect and have further discussions with my family over the Thanksgiving holiday," Davis said in an email.