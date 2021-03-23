Snakes on a (coastal) plain: 'Cottonmouth Acres' is must-flee TV

If North Carolina has such a thing as celebrity wildlife, it would include a group of 100-plus venomous cottonmouths living in a secret spot near the coast.
This bunch of pit vipers are the stars of their own Facebook page — Cottonmouth Acres. The page has nearly 1,500 followers and a bold approach to the things shared online.
Nothing is held back. Posts in recent months have included the snakes engaging in "combat wrestling," stuffing food in their mouths, giving birth and flirting.
One man is behind the mud-drenched posts: Frederick Boyce, a herpetologist with the N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores.
He is so protective of the snakes that he refuses to say exactly where they live.
"The more time I spend with them, the more I understand them and the more I admire and like them," Boyce said. "I am hoping that this will give me a much better opportunity to show these fascinating animals to more people as I have come to know them, which is very much at odds with the widespread myths and misconceptions that have plagued them for centuries."
Among his recent posts: A "coming out party" of cottonmouths piled atop each other to enjoy the sun and a video of two males wrestling.
"Male cottonmouths will engage in combat wrestling not only for females, but also for other reasons, such as access to food resources," Boyce noted in one video.
In January, he posted a series of three videos dedicated to one cottonmouth cramming another dead cottonmouth down its throat. It took four hours, so long that Boyce's battery died while filming.
"By far the largest and most ambitious gastronomic undertaking of any I have yet seen," Boyce noted in one of videos.
Boyce estimates the snakes' 25-acre home includes about 100 adults and their offspring, plus additional "transients" passing through to forage.
Cottonmouths, also known as the water moccasin, grow to 4 feet on average. Their venom is known to cause swelling, bruising, vomiting and temporary loss of movement abilities.
Boyce says he discovered his study subjects "by chance" in 2017 during a wetland restoration project, and he launched the Facebook page in late 2019 to share his research.
"I was expecting it (the Facebook page) to have a pretty limited appeal to mostly fellow snake scientists and enthusiasts and perhaps other naturalists. But it seems to be catching on quite well and unexpectedly, with a much wider audience, which is very gratifying to see," he says.
Cottonmouth Acres is made up of "wetland and swamp forest intersected by a network of drainage ditches," which experts say is like Disneyland for semi-aquatic snakes. It also is home to a lot of biting insects and poison ivy, which keeps people out, Boyce says.
Only once in the past four years — last June — has a cottonmouth been "induced to strike," despite the fact Boyce says he has accidentally stepped on a few.
This led him to conclude cottonmouths have an undeserved reputation for being aggressive.
"While snakes are possibly the most misunderstood and misjudged of all the vertebrate animals, cottonmouths are perhaps the most misunderstood and wrongfully maligned of all snakes, at least in North America," Boyce says.