Snakes on a (coastal) plain: 'Cottonmouth Acres' is must-flee TV

If North Carolina has such a thing as celebrity wildlife, it would include a group of 100-plus venomous cottonmouths living in a secret spot near the coast.

This bunch of pit vipers are the stars of their own Facebook page — Cottonmouth Acres. The page has nearly 1,500 followers and a bold approach to the things shared online.

Nothing is held back. Posts in recent months have included the snakes engaging in "combat wrestling," stuffing food in their mouths, giving birth and flirting.

One man is behind the mud-drenched posts: Frederick Boyce, a herpetologist with the N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores.

He is so protective of the snakes that he refuses to say exactly where they live.

"The more time I spend with them, the more I understand them and the more I admire and like them," Boyce said. "I am hoping that this will give me a much better opportunity to show these fascinating animals to more people as I have come to know them, which is very much at odds with the widespread myths and misconceptions that have plagued them for centuries."

Among his recent posts: A "coming out party" of cottonmouths piled atop each other to enjoy the sun and a video of two males wrestling.