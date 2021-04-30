So, now what? No immediate ruling as North Carolina voter ID trial ends.

RALEIGH — A trial on North Carolina’s latest voter identification law concluded Friday. Now, a panel of judges must decide: Were Republicans in the legislature motivated at least partially by racial bias? Or were they purely trying to carry out the public’s desire for secure elections?

The three state judges hearing the lawsuit didn’t immediately rule following three weeks of testimony and arguments on the law, which implemented a photo ID mandate added to the North Carolina Constitution by voters in November 2018.

Legislators quickly approved details to carry out that constitutional amendment, such as which IDs could be used and the processes to obtain free IDs or vote without one.

GOP lawmakers then overrode Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of the bill, and several voters sued on the same day, arguing the law was discriminatory and would disproportionately harm Black voters who lacked easy access to IDs.