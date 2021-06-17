Some Black UNC faculty feel 'undervalued,' consider leaving over tenure controversy

Hannah-Jones, who is a Black woman, is set to join the faculty in July as the Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism. The Board of Trustees has not offered Hannah-Jones tenure for that position, which previous Knight Chairs have received. She is best known for her Pulitzer Prize-winning work on The 1619 Project, which aims to reframe the country’s history by putting slavery and Black Americans at the center of it.

The issue has caused national outrage among professional journalists, scholars and UNC-CH faculty who have defended Hannah-Jones and demanded she get tenure. Critics have pointed to race and politics as the reasons behind the board’s decisions, particularly surrounding The 1619 Project.

And at least one top faculty recruit withdrew her candidacy because of the situation.

Hannah-Jones’ attorneys threatened a federal lawsuit in May, saying UNC-CH “unlawfully discriminated against Hannah-Jones based on the content of her journalism and scholarship and because of her race.” No lawsuit has been filed yet, but university lawyers are talking with her legal team.

“Especially over the last year and a half, this is exactly what we’ve been trying to describe to everyone,” Field said. “This very situation is the definition of systemic racism.”