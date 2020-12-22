Son's obituary for his father shares Raleigh family's COVID-19 grief. 'He deserved better.'

RALEIGH — Larry Katzin last saw his father getting loaded into an ambulance, knowing that he'd been sick with pneumonia but nothing more.

Jerry Katzin was 88, an almost fanatical walker in Raleigh, so much so that many knew him as "the mayor of the greenway" for the hours he spent circling Shelley Lake in his oversized orange coat.

No one suspected COVID-19. His daughter, Betsy Katzin, followed the ambulance to Rex Hospital where, still talking and conscious, her father agreed to the ventilator — even before his COVID-19 test results came back positive. She touched her father's hand as he went under sedation, and she felt it go ice cold as they parted.

Two days later, on Dec. 14, Katzin died of the virus — one of 337 fatalities in Wake County since the pandemic first struck in March.

So his son typed out a long and deeply personal obituary, venting the family's anger. It appeared Sunday in The News & Observer.

"Jerry Katzin died on Monday evening, December 14, alone in a COVID-19 ICU ward, accompanied only by the ventilator tube that was delivering oxygen to his lungs," he wrote. "He deserved better."

Staying silent felt wrong