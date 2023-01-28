 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spokesman for State Auditor Beth Wood resigns, says it's 'unrelated' to controversy

RALEIGH — A spokesperson for State Auditor Beth Wood said he has turned in his resignation notice — days after news of his boss being charged last month in a hit-and-run crash was first reported.

Lane Rosen, an information and communications specialist with the state auditor’s office, said his resignation was “already planned” and “unrelated” to the hit-and-run incident. Asked why he decided to leave his position at the auditor’s office, Rosen said it was for a “personal reason.”

Recently, Rosen posted a video on TikTok in which he said he was quitting his job. “Come with me to quit my state government job working as a communications specialist for an elected official who just got charged with a misdemeanor hit-and-run,” Rosen says in the 27-second video.

Later in the video, Rosen appears to be sitting at a desk in the auditor’s office.

“Now, in my office, waiting for the right time, in between the onslaught of media calls,” Rosen says.

He then shows a copy of his resignation letter, stating, “I have written the letter, and now I am simply too anxious to give it to them. Here we go,” Rosen says as he walks down a hallway.

The video ends with Rosen stating: “I did it, and now I’m off to hike the Appalachian Trail.”

After The News & Observer contacted Rosen, the TikTok video appeared to have been taken down. 

Rosen joined the auditor’s office as an executive assistant to Wood in June 2021, and took on the role as a communications specialist in June 2022, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Rosen’s resignation comes amid increased pressure on Wood to explain what happened during the Dec. 8 crash.

Wood did not respond to multiple requests for comment, but recently released a statement in which she said she was driving from a holiday gathering in downtown Raleigh that night when she “inadvertently” crashed her vehicle into a car parked on the side of the road.

“I was shaken by the incident and, when I was unable to move my vehicle, I left the scene,” Wood said in the statement. “That was a serious mistake and I regret my decision.”

Wood, who has served as state auditor since 2009, sits on the Council of State, a group of 10 statewide elected officials that meets monthly.

The North Carolina Republican Party has called on Wood to resign.

“While the car accident may have been a mistake, the decision to sneak away from the scene was intentional and wholly unbecoming of an elected official,” the organization posted on Twitter. “North Carolina deserves better from their State Auditor.”

Another call for Wood to resign was spotted over the weekend in Youngsville, about 25 miles north of Raleigh, where a billboard showed a graphic of one car on top of another and said, “In a hit-and-run and need help? Call 1-800-RESIGN.” 

beth-wood-photo

N.C. Auditor Beth Wood

 DAVID ROLFE / LEE NEWSPAPERS
