State: 1 in 6 North Carolina adults have gotten COVID-19 booster

RALEIGH — New state data shows more than 1.3 million of the roughly 8.2 million North Carolina adults who qualify for a COVID-19 booster shot — or one in six eligible residents — have gotten the extra protection against a virus that has killed about 775,000 Americans.
The information released Wednesday by the state Department of Health and Human Services also shows about one in eight kids ages 5 to 11 have gotten an initial dose. Overall, 62% of North Carolinians eligible to be vaccinated have come in for at least one shot.
Unvaccinated individuals are more than five times as likely to get COVID-19 as those who have been vaccinated and are likelier to die, according to the most recent report released by state health officials.
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are down substantially from their mid-summer and early-fall highs. Spread of the virus has held flat in recent weeks, though transmission still remains very high, according to state health department data.
Still, as the holiday season kicks off and temperatures approach freezing across much of the nation, families are huddling indoors at a time when COVID-19 is accelerating at a disturbing pace. After steadily dropping over the last months, the seven-day national average in new COVID-19 cases has increased by 18%, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said this week.
Cases are surging in the frigid Upper Midwest, with hospitals in Michigan — where infections have increased by 67% in the last two weeks — nearing capacity. In New England, where vaccination rates beat the national average of 59%, outbreaks are appearing in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont as immunity wanes. In New Mexico, Santa Fe Public Schools went back to remote learning on Tuesday after an uptick in COVID-19 cases. California is urging residents to not let their guard down despite the state having one of the lowest infection rates in the country.