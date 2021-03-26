State: Health screenings, temperature checks no longer required at public schools

RALEIGH — North Carolina public schools will no longer have to do daily temperature checks and charter schools can now offer full-time, daily in-person instruction to all their students.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services updated its school reopening toolkit this week to say that the daily health screenings and temperature checks of students and staff are no longer required. State health officials also updated the guidance to allow all middle schools and high schools to offer what is known as Plan A — daily in-person instruction with minimal physical distancing.

"We have an opportunity to update that guidance so all students can experience daily in-person instruction," said Eric Davis, who chairs the State Board of Education.

The daily screenings had been required to identify people arriving on campus who may have the coronavirus. The screenings are being dropped as the number of students getting in-person instruction will rise over the next few weeks.

During the screenings, students and employees answer questions such as whether they have a fever or cough. If they do or have a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher, they could be sent home.