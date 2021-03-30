State NAACP sues to have Confederate monument in Alamance removed

According to the lawsuit, Alamance County was a center for Black political participation at the end of the Civil War. Among those participating was Wyatt Outlaw, a native of the county and an escaped slave who fought in the Union Army. According to a database of lynchings kept by UNC-Chapel Hill, Outlaw was lynched on Feb. 26, 1870, by members of the Ku Klux Klan after he was dragged from his home. The men charged with his murder were freed in 1873.

The Confederate monument was erected in 1914 on courthouse grounds across from the site where Outlaw was hanged, the lawsuit says, adding that the county accepted the monument as a gift from the United Daughters of the Confederacy. The lawsuit cites a newspaper account of the dedication ceremony, in which local Ku Klux Klan leader Jacob A. Long said the purpose of the monument was “to recall the achievements of the great and good of our own race and blood ...”

The lawsuit also cites a letter from Alamance County Manager Bryan Hagood, who wrote last June that the monument posed a threat to public safety because of heightened emotions on both sides of the issue.