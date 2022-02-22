State: New mutation of omicron variant identified in North Carolina

A new mutation, or subset, of the omicron variant has been confirmed in North Carolina. While health officials are keeping a watchful eye, they stress that it shouldn’t be regarded as a new variant.
According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, the BA.2 subvariant wasn’t identified by the state but was detected in other laboratories across North Carolina, including some participating in the statewide COVID-19 sequencing network.
Experts still haven’t ruled out significant rises in infections, hospitalizations and deaths due to the rise of the new subvariant, which continues to be studied.
NCDHHS said it “represents a very small proportion of sequenced viruses in the United States at this time” and did not say what proportion it has among sequenced viruses in the state.
The agency did not answer questions regarding whether it’s suspected that it will lead to an uptick in cases and hospitalizations in the spring, although daily reported cases in North Carolina have decreased significantly since January.
On Tuesday, state health officials reported 1,716 new COVID-19 cases. That’s compared with 2,060 reported on Monday.
The BA.2 subvariant is a new mutation, or sublineage, of the omicron variant, of which two have already been identified globally, BA.1 and BA.1.1. The World Health Organization said that it should not be regarded as a new variant altogether.
The subvariant accounts for an estimated 3.9% all new infections nationally, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the rate of infections appears to be doubling quickly.
It’s believed to be more infectious and more resistant to immunity than the original omicron variant, according to research cited by the WHO and the CDC and a recent laboratory study.
Ongoing studies show this subvariant has a “growth advantage” over other detected subvariants of omicron, WHO said in a statement on Tuesday. WHO added that “initial data suggest that BA.2 appears inherently more transmissible than BA.1, which currently remains the most common omicron sublineage reported.”
Infectious disease experts are keeping a wary eye on BA.2, which poses a risk of reinfecting people and causing breakthrough infections among the vaccinated to a greater degree than previously seen.
The subvariant overtook the original omicron in countries like South Africa and Denmark, leading to surges in cases, but a surge hasn’t occurred yet in the U.S.
But some experts think it’s unlikely BA.2 will cause a massive nationwide spike, primarily because so many people have immunity from prior infections, vaccinations and booster shots.
In a statement, NCDHHS said the best protection from all COVID-19 variants continues to be vaccinations and booster shots.
Though many vaccinated and unvaccinated people were infected during a period of record-high number of COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, thanks to the original omicron variant, scientists say people shouldn’t let their guard down. Breakthrough cases among the fully vaccinated and boosted won’t give them “super immunity” and make them completely immune to the coronavirus.
But a recent study from the CDC shows that infection and death rates were lower among fully vaccinated individuals who had got their booster shot than those who did not get the booster.
Both of those groups were still less likely to get COVID-19 or die from the virus than those who are not vaccinated.