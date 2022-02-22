State: New mutation of omicron variant identified in North Carolina

A new mutation, or subset, of the omicron variant has been confirmed in North Carolina. While health officials are keeping a watchful eye, they stress that it shouldn’t be regarded as a new variant.

According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, the BA.2 subvariant wasn’t identified by the state but was detected in other laboratories across North Carolina, including some participating in the statewide COVID-19 sequencing network.

Experts still haven’t ruled out significant rises in infections, hospitalizations and deaths due to the rise of the new subvariant, which continues to be studied.

NCDHHS said it “represents a very small proportion of sequenced viruses in the United States at this time” and did not say what proportion it has among sequenced viruses in the state.

The agency did not answer questions regarding whether it’s suspected that it will lead to an uptick in cases and hospitalizations in the spring, although daily reported cases in North Carolina have decreased significantly since January.

On Tuesday, state health officials reported 1,716 new COVID-19 cases. That’s compared with 2,060 reported on Monday.