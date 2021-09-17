 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State officials urge public to be aware of dangers around railroad tracks, crossings
0 Comments
top story

State officials urge public to be aware of dangers around railroad tracks, crossings

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Railroad crossing
Walt Unks/Journal

RALEIGH  State transportation officials are urging the public to pay more attention around railroad tracks and crossings as part of Rail Safety Week, which begins Monday, according to a news release from the N.C. Department of Transportation.

In America, every four hours a person or a vehicle is hit by a train, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

In North Carolina this year, there have been 34 crossing crashes, resulting in six fatalities and eight injuries. Additionally, 20 known incidents of people walking on tracks resulted in 11 fatalities and six injuries, officials said in the news release.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“Sadly, those are 17 people who didn't go home to their families,” said Jason Orthner, director of NCDOT’s Rail Division. “Tracks are for trains, not people. These accidents are preventable if you stay off and away from the tracks.”

The department’s Rail Division wants people to remember these lifesaving tips:

  • Trains always have the right-of-way, even when emergency and law enforcement vehicles are involved
  • Always stop your vehicle when crossing gates are down or lights are flashing. Never drive around the gate or race a train to the crossing
  • It can take more than a mile for a train to stop
  • It is hard to determine a train’s speed from a distance
  • Trains typically overhang the track by several feet. If you are in the right-of-way next to the tracks, you can be hit
  • Never assume railroad tracks are abandoned or inactive

The goal of Rail Safety Week is to raise awareness of the need for rail safety education and empower the public to keep themselves safe near highway-rail grade crossings and railroad rights-of-way.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Costa Rica celebrates independence with drone display

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

This NC school district quits most quarantines, contact tracing of COVID cases
State and Regional News

This NC school district quits most quarantines, contact tracing of COVID cases

  • Updated

Early Monday, the Union County school board voted 8-1 to immediately stop COVID-19 contact tracing and significantly curtail coronavirus quarantine requirements. Against advice of Union County’s health department as well as state and federal recommendations on reducing COVID-19 risks in classrooms, the school district will not require quarantine for students even if they’ve been in contact ...

Audit: NC DOT spent less than planned, but risks remain
Govt-and-politics

Audit: NC DOT spent less than planned, but risks remain

The audit, announced Tuesday by State Auditor Beth Wood, showed that DOT spent $2.52 billion for the six months ending last Dec. 31, or $325 million less than its baseline spending forecast. But the positive financial result didn't happen due to efforts by DOT management to spend for roads and other projects based on realistic expectations, the report contends.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News