State officials urge public to be aware of dangers around railroad tracks, crossings

RALEIGH — State transportation officials are urging the public to pay more attention around railroad tracks and crossings as part of Rail Safety Week, which begins Monday, according to a news release from the N.C. Department of Transportation.

In America, every four hours a person or a vehicle is hit by a train, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

In North Carolina this year, there have been 34 crossing crashes, resulting in six fatalities and eight injuries. Additionally, 20 known incidents of people walking on tracks resulted in 11 fatalities and six injuries, officials said in the news release.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Sadly, those are 17 people who didn't go home to their families,” said Jason Orthner, director of NCDOT’s Rail Division. “Tracks are for trains, not people. These accidents are preventable if you stay off and away from the tracks.”

The department’s Rail Division wants people to remember these lifesaving tips: