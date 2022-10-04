State’s free and charitable clinics chart vision for health equity

About two years ago, the North Carolina Association of Free & Charitable Clinics had a reality check.

As an organization that provides health care services to uninsured and underserved residents, the association believed it was already making great strides in promoting health equity in a state with one of the largest uninsured populations.

To an extent, it was. Seventy member clinics were acting as critical access points for the state’s approximately 1.1 million people lacking health insurance, according to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The clinics were providing primary and specialty medical care, including dental, optometry and behavioral health in 85 of the state’s 100 counties.

“We've always considered ourselves as an organization that treated everybody the same whether it's color, culture, gender, sexuality, whatever,” said April Cook, the association’s CEO. “But data is a funny thing because it'll give you a picture of a true self.”

The association has reported annual health outcomes data from its clinics related to two chronic diseases — hypertension and diabetes — since 2010. This kind of statewide-level data on the quality of care in free and charitable clinics is scarce.

But for the first time, two years ago, association leaders decided to dig deeper into the data, slicing it by ethnicity and race.

In doing so, Cook said it became clear that white patients fared better than patients of color — a racial disparity in outcomes common throughout the health system.

This realization, along with heightened attention on health inequities as COVID-19 disproportionately affected Black and Hispanic individuals, led the association leaders to launch a new initiative in 2021. The initiative brought together a 29-member Health Equity Task Force composed of association staff, board members and clinic leaders for intentional discussions about health equity.

“Here we were thinking we have always done this work and done it well,” Cook said. “We do good work but now we see we have an opportunity to bring everybody up together.”

****

Last year, the North Carolina Association of Free & Charitable Clinics and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina awarded nearly $230,000 in grants to five free and charitable clinics to support initiatives aimed at reducing the impact of health disparities and COVID-19 on some of the state’s most vulnerable populations.

In a year’s time, clinic staff say the initiatives have already helped to improve patient experiences and outcomes.

After noticing Black and Latino residents in the community had significantly lower vaccination rates, the Albemarle Hospital Foundation Community Care Clinic in Elizabeth City currently used its grant funding to expand vaccine clinics at large employers in the community, including an industrial laundromat facility and a seafood processing plant.

It took repeated outreach to build trust before the employers invited clinic staff into the workplace. Even then, clinic staff still had to combat vaccine hesitancy among workers. On the first visit, Ramon Harmon, the clinic’s deputy director, said they only had a handful of takers.

“By us continuously going there and building that trust, we were able to vaccinate more and more people,” Harmon said.

It's a similar approach the state took to close gaps in vaccination rates.

Janet Jarrett, executive director of the Albemarle clinic, said that through the clinic’s vaccine equity work, staff administered over 4,000 vaccines — 600 of which were doses given on-site at employers. Overall, she said 72% of the vaccines given were to people of color.

Jarrett added that one of the most meaningful outcomes of the vaccine outreach was the trust built in the community. She said about 50 of the people who received vaccinations at one workplace site are now patients at the clinic.

When monkeypox was first in the news, an employer picked up the phone to ask her about a worker who showed up with an unexplained rash.

For Surry Medical Ministries, outreach into the community was also a priority so patients knew where to access care. To build deeper relationships with patients, Executive Director Nancy Dixon used the grant funding to hire additional community health workers who are trusted members of the community and understand the patients being served.

For example, Surry Medical Ministries provides care to many migrant farmworkers. One of the clinic’s community health workers grew up as the daughter of migrant farmworkers in California and is now able to use her experience to understand the common issues.

Employing community health workers has led to more people seeking care and higher follow-up rates with patients, Dixon said.

​​Before the grant, Dixon said about 35% of the clinic’s new patients were Latino. That number has grown to 51%.

Dixon wants these specialized health workers to be a permanent part of the clinic operations because she sees them as critical in establishing connections and trust in the community — aspects needed before attempts can be made to improve health outcomes.

****

Another free and charitable clinic, Care Ring in Charlotte, used the health equity grant to launch telehealth services during the pandemic to provide care to patients who lacked transportation, child care or flexible work schedules.

Executive Director Tchernavia Montgomery said telehealth was a vital point of contact for patients who otherwise would've fallen through the cracks.

Last fiscal year, Care Ring completed over 2,000 virtual patient visits and Montgomery said around 90% of telehealth patients reported positive feelings about using the service.

The telehealth visits didn’t need to be video calls. In fact, phone calls were popular for care and just as effective for many issues, she said.

“Internet access might not be possible, but a phone call can be to discuss, ‘Hey, you know, we're doing remote monitoring and we see your glucose is higher than normal. Let's talk about your diet,’” Montgomery said. “That doesn't require an office visit. That doesn't require a FaceTime. That requires a conversation with a trusted health professional that can discuss their needs competently and confidently.”

Care Ring plans to maintain telehealth into the future as part of its digital health equity plan, serving its patient population, which is 94% people of color.

****

Cook officially took the helm of the North Carolina Association of Free & Charitable Clinics on Aug. 1, bringing her experience as co-founder and executive director of the Lake Norman Community Health Clinic, another free clinic, for the past two decades.

Under her leadership, she’s prioritizing health equity and pushing with new momentum.

Many members of historically marginalized racial and ethnic groups have for years experienced worse health care outcomes and research has been focused on addressing these disparities.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that health "equity" is when members of different racial and ethnic groups have similar outcomes and “no one is disadvantaged from achieving this potential because of social position or other socially determined circumstances.”

To that end, one of Cook's first acts as CEO was to hire Alice Mae Britt Jackson to focus on health equity. Jackson, who also has experience running two clinics in Texas, will be leading initiatives to help eliminate disparities in health outcomes.

It’s the first time the association has a dedicated staff member working toward health equity goals.

“It's in the forefront of the headlights right now and it's going to stay,” Jackson said.