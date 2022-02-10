State to schools: NC students exposed to COVID-19 can return sooner

Under the outgoing guidance, children and teachers in close contact with a virus-positive person and who aren’t current on their COVID-19 vaccines should quarantine for at least five days after exposure. But it wasn’t required if a person had tested positive in the past 90 days, or if both individuals were wearing masks.

Both the outgoing and updated guidance state that people who tested positive generally can return to school within five days, then need to wear masks for another five days.

The new guidance keeps the recommendation that schools require staff and students to wear masks indoors. While Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and health officials have strongly urged school districts to follow the mask guidance, he’s left it up to school boards to decide whether to approve such a mandate.

Nearly all 115 school boards agreed to mask mandates to start the current school year, but boards that have approved mask-optional policies had grown to nearly 30 by late last week, according to the North Carolina School Boards Association. Johnston and Cumberland school boards agreed this week to similar policies that take effect later this month.