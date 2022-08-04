 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stein: 'We've been doing our jobs' by not seeking enforcement of abortion ban

  • 0
Josh Stein

N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein recently defended his staff's handling of investigations. "What is incredibly important to me is that there be a firm and bright line between anything that happens on my campaign side and the professional work in this office," he said. "I never want any decision that's made by the lawyers and prosecutors in the Department of Justice to have any impact based on what is going on my political side."

 Andrew Krech, News & Record

RALEIGH — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein repudiated the allegations of Republican General Assembly leaders that he neglected his duty to defend state law by refusing to seek enforcement of a blocked 20-week abortion ban after the fall of Roe v. Wade.

Attorneys for Senate Leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore filed a brief last week asking U.S. District Judge William Osteen to lift an injunction on a 1973 state law banning nearly all abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Osteen asked all parties in the case to file briefs by Monday that outline their positions on whether his previous ruling blocking the law retains legal force after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned nationwide abortion protections in June.

Though Berger and Moore were not named parties in the case, they argued they had “significant interest” to intervene because Stein was dodging his duty to uphold the law.

People are also reading…

“We’ve been doing our jobs from the first day when this lawsuit was filed,” Stein told reporters at a Wednesday news conference with U.S. Rep. Deborah Ross. “My office and I defended the statute as it is written, and once the district court ruled that it was unconstitutional … the office appealed the decision. I, however, recused myself because it’s not proper for a lawyer that’s defending a law to speak out against it.”

Stein, a fervent abortion rights supporter, said he has continued to recuse himself from the case. His office, which has been representing the defendants, will file a brief outlining its position on Monday. Stein declined to comment on whether the brief would support lifting the injunction.

The legislative leaders previously asked Stein to bring the ban before a judge himself, calling his noncompliance with their demand “the latest example of his refusal to do his job.”

“The attorney general is dedicated to promoting ‘reproductive freedoms’ rather than following and upholding the law,” Berger and Moore wrote in their brief. “(Stein) publicly opposes the statutes he is tasked with defending and is engaged in fundraising efforts based on his opposition.”

Though Republicans hold majorities in both chambers of the General Assembly, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper would have likely used his veto power if lawmakers had tried to pass additional abortion restrictions during the legislative session that ended on July 1.

Republicans are just three seats shy of a veto-proof supermajority in the House and two seats shy in the Senate, which Ross said makes state-level elections this November a “crucial battle” to maintain North Carolina’s status as a safe haven for abortions in the South.

Abortions remain legal in North Carolina until fetal viability, which typically falls between 24 and 28 weeks of pregnancy, or in certain medical emergencies.

“Republican leaders in the General Assembly are scheming to turn the clock back 50 years,” Ross said. “They have made it abundantly clear that, if given the chance, they’ll enact restrictive abortion bans just like the draconian laws we are seeing in states all around the country.”

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Democrats bareknuckle Green Party off North Carolina ballot

Democrats bareknuckle Green Party off North Carolina ballot

A Green Party lawsuit has revealed details of the bareknuckle tactics as the Democratic Party seeks to prevent the progressive group from siphoning away crucial votes in the race between Democrat Cheri Beasley and Trump-backed Republican Ted Budd.

NC Supreme Court OKs speeding up redistricting arguments

NC Supreme Court OKs speeding up redistricting arguments

The North Carolina Supreme Court is speeding up further challenges to the boundaries for the state’s legislative seats and congressional districts. The Democratic majority on the state's highest court agreed on Thursday to hold oral arguments in early or mid-October. The arguments won't alter the district lines for this year’s elections, which are already happening under the challenged maps.

Gasp! Cameron Crazies confused with UNC fans by ‘Jeopardy’ contestant with a cringe-worthy guess

Gasp! Cameron Crazies confused with UNC fans by ‘Jeopardy’ contestant with a cringe-worthy guess

Well, this is awkward. On “Jeopardy!” Thursday night, Duke University’s Cameron Crazies were in the spotlight as part of a clue. They’re the rabid fans who swarm Cameron Indoor Stadium every basketball season and send decibel levels off the charts with their cheers and frenetic bobbing up and down in the stands. “The ‘Cameron Crazies’ are students who show undying support for the university’s ...

Rattlesnake stakes claim to stretch of Myrtle Beach, video shows. Social media was horrified.

Rattlesnake stakes claim to stretch of Myrtle Beach, video shows. Social media was horrified.

A beachgoer was out for a stroll when she stumbled upon a slithering surprise on the South Carolina coast, video shows. It turns out, a venomous snake had staked claim in the sand at the popular Myrtle Beach State Park, according to footage from Facebook user Michelle L Robert. “Just thought I would take a nice walk on the beach,” she wrote on Tuesday, July 26. “Was looking for sea glass when ...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Are puffer fish important in the making of pain killers?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert