'Strong start' to kids vaccine program in U.S. — just not North Carolina

RALEIGH — Few North Carolina parents had their children vaccinated in the first days COVID-19 shots were available for kids age 5 to 11, according to the latest data collected by the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, North Carolina's Secretary of Health, said Wednesday that more than 24,000 kids in the age group got the vaccine within the first five days it was administered. Though more numbers are still being tallied, this represents less than 3% of the almost 900,000 children eligible in the group.

She encourages parents to talk to their child's pediatrician about concerns they may have and noted her 7- and 9-year-old daughters were vaccinated within days of the kid-sized Pfizer vaccine being made available.

“I'm not just talking the talk," Cohen said. "We're walking the walk in our family because it's so important to protect our kids. I want the best for them. I want them to be healthy and safe. I hope with other families seeing what we are doing with our family, that will give them more comfort."

Nationwide, the campaign to vaccinate elementary school age children is off to a strong start, health officials said Wednesday. Experts, however, say there are signs that it will be difficult to sustain the initial momentum.