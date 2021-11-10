'Strong start' to kids vaccine program in U.S. — just not North Carolina

RALEIGH — Few North Carolina parents had their children vaccinated in the first days COVID-19 shots were available for kids age 5 to 11, according to the latest data collected by the state Department of Health and Human Services.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, North Carolina's Secretary of Health, said Wednesday that more than 24,000 kids in the age group got the vaccine within the first five days it was administered. Though more numbers are still being tallied, this represents less than 3% of the almost 900,000 children eligible in the group.
She encourages parents to talk to their child's pediatrician about concerns they may have and noted her 7- and 9-year-old daughters were vaccinated within days of the kid-sized Pfizer vaccine being made available.
“I'm not just talking the talk," Cohen said. "We're walking the walk in our family because it's so important to protect our kids. I want the best for them. I want them to be healthy and safe. I hope with other families seeing what we are doing with our family, that will give them more comfort."
Nationwide, the campaign to vaccinate elementary school age children is off to a strong start, health officials said Wednesday. Experts, however, say there are signs that it will be difficult to sustain the initial momentum.
About 900,000 kids aged 5 to 11 will have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in their first week of eligibility, the White House said, providing the first glimpse at the pace of the school-aged vaccination campaign.
“We're off to a very strong start,” said White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients, during a briefing with reporters.
Final clearance for the shots was granted by federal regulators on Nov. 2, with the first doses to kids beginning in some locations the following day.
Nearly 20,000 pharmacies, clinics and physicians' offices are offering the doses to younger kids. On top of the 900,000 children are getting their shot, about 700,000 appointments are scheduled for the coming days.
In North Carolina, doses are already widely available throughout the state. Now, it's up to parents.
Some experts said it's unlikely that vaccination rates in young kids will be as high as what’s seen in adults unless they are required for school. Part of the reason is that adults are far more likely than children to suffer serious illness or die from COVID-19, they noted.
“Parents may have the perception it may not be as serious in young children or they don’t transmit it,” said Shannon Stokley, an acting deputy director with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
But more than two million COVID-19 cases have been reported in U.S. children ages 5 to 11 since the pandemic started, including 66 deaths over the past year.
“We’re going to have a lot of work to do to communicate to parents about why it’s important to get children vaccinated,” Stokley said.