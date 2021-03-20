Struggling to contain a COVID-19 surge, Duke campus a 'ghost town' on lockdown

DURHAM — For the past several days, Duke University students have been confined to their dorm rooms other than to get food, exercise and be tested for COVID-19. Duke moved all classes online and restricted campus activities to combat a recent rise in coronavirus cases among students tied to fraternity rush.

University officials and health experts are analyzing daily coronavirus test results to determine whether or not to lift the temporary campus lockdown as planned this morning.

"The whole environment all over campus seems tense ... and a feeling of uncertainty," freshman Pilar Kelly said.

Cold, rainy weather with an empty quad this week has been a stark difference from the recent picnics outside.

"Walking through campus, it's kind of like a ghost town," Kelly said.

She said she feels like the student body has been diligent in following COVID-19 protocols, but was punished for the actions of one group of students.

"Spring semester started nicely, then everything kind of went downhill the past couple weeks," Kelly said. "It's kind of a dramatic switch. It's like the least smooth that life has been at college."