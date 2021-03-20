Struggling to contain a COVID-19 surge, Duke campus a 'ghost town' while on lockdown

DURHAM — For the past several days, Duke University students have been confined to their dorm rooms other than to get food, exercise and be tested for COVID-19. Duke moved all classes online and restricted campus activities to combat a recent rise in coronavirus cases among students tied to fraternity rush.
University officials and health experts are analyzing daily coronavirus test results to determine whether or not to lift the temporary campus lockdown as planned this morning.
"The whole environment all over campus seems tense ... and a feeling of uncertainty," freshman Pilar Kelly said.
Cold, rainy weather with an empty quad this week has been a stark difference from the recent picnics outside.
"Walking through campus, it's kind of like a ghost town," Kelly said.
She said she feels like the student body has been diligent in following COVID-19 protocols, but was punished for the actions of one group of students.
"Spring semester started nicely, then everything kind of went downhill the past couple weeks," Kelly said. "It's kind of a dramatic switch. It's like the least smooth that life has been at college."
Gary Bennett, Duke's vice provost for undergraduate education, said they've seen good compliance with the new restrictions on campus last week. He told faculty at an Academic Council meeting that students are demonstrating a significant amount of resiliency in this challenging moment.
Duke is performing about 3,000 to 4,000 COVID-19 tests per day. A team of analysts are looking at the directions of daily positive case counts, rather than a specific number, according to Mike Schoenfeld, vice president for public affairs. The level of spread is going to be a key factor in the decision to lift the stay-in-place order.
"We'd like to see a decline (in cases) that was as steep as the increase," Schoenfeld said.
There are about 200 active cases on campus, according to Duke's COVID-19 dashboard.
Last week, Duke administered nearly 22,000 tests to about 11,000 students and employees. Duke reported a positivity rate of 1.1% with a total of 231 positive results — 211 of which were undergraduate students.
That was the highest number of positive cases reported in a single week at Duke since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. It's just under the total number of positive cases reported for the entire first semester at Duke.
"As close as we are to the end ... we're still in the middle of a global pandemic and there's a highly infectious virus circulating in the community," Schoenfeld said.
Duke administrators said they are "seeing the improvement we had hoped from the undergraduate community" in a message to undergraduate students last Thursday night.
Rod Jenkins, Durham County's health director, said officials are not naive to what happens on college campuses and he knew there would eventually be a spike at Duke. He said people tend to let certain seasons or activities, like the holidays or fraternity and sorority recruitment, get the best of them and they take more risks.
"It was just a matter of time between fatigue, spring fever, cabin fever and everything that this was bound to happen," Jenkins said.