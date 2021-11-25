Study: Hurricanes will only get worse for North Carolina residents

Typically, when a hurricane moves along the East Coast, “there are larger-scale wind patterns that generally help push them back out to sea,” she explained. “We see those winds slowing down over time,” allowing the storms to last longer.

When it comes to understanding the potential, future dangers Atlantic coastal communities are up against with hurricanes, over 35,000 computer simulated tropical storms were created under three differing climate scenarios in the study.

The scenarios studied included the pre-industrial era of 850 to 1800, when the climate wasn’t influenced by environmental pollutants from humans; the modern era of 1970 to 2005 with recent climate conditions; and the future era of 2080 to 2100 with a climate “under additional warming due to anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions.”

Under a very-high emissions climate scenario, from the preindustrial to the late 21st century, it was found that hurricanes are 15% more likely to begin forming closer to the southeast coast and 6% more likely to terminate in the northeastern Atlantic, based on the simulated storms.

“These results emphasize the necessity and urgency of adaptation and mitigation measures to help protect coastal communities both now and in the future,” the study emphasized.

Garner said the study raised the concern that more damaging storms like Hurricane Sandy, which wreaked havoc in 2012 in the Mid-Atlantic region, are likely to occur.