Study: Mask mandates in North Carolina schools slowed COVID-19 spread

Summer school data from nearly 800 K-12 schools in North Carolina shows mask mandates have the power to curb COVID-19 outbreaks and reduce the average infection rate, even when the general community is experiencing more rapid coronavirus spread due to the highly contagious delta variant.

A total of 20 North Carolina school districts — all of which had a mask mandate in place for summer school classes — were included in a new study that set out to understand how the delta variant affects coronavirus spread in schools, given previous data was based on other versions of the virus that are not nearly as contagious.

Between June and August, there were 808 reported community-acquired COVID-19 cases compared to 64 school-acquired cases — nearly 13 times more infections outside school settings.

The delta variant became the dominant version of the coronavirus in the U.S. about early July.

Data has shown that just one person infected with this variant, on average, can be expected to infect about seven to eight other people in the surrounding community. But it took 13 people who contracted the virus from their community to, on average, infect just one person inside the masked schools, which also had an optional but recommended guideline of at least three feet of physical distancing between people.

