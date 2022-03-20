Study: Rare, possibly deadly virus found in tick common in North Carolina, Southeast

The emergence of a rare and potentially deadly virus among a common tick in North Carolina and the Southeast is causing researchers to speed up their understanding before it can pose a "bigger problem" to people.

The Heartland virus was traced to lone star ticks, which are most frequently associated with human bites, according to the peer-reviewed study by scientists at Emory University in Atlanta.

“We’re trying to get ahead of this virus by learning everything that we can about it,” Gonzalo Vazquez-Prokopec, the study's senior author, said in a news release.

The Heartland virus was first found among humans in 2009, according to the study.

Since its discovery in Missouri, over 50 human cases have been reported in the Southeast and Midwest, including Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Oklahoma and Tennessee, according to the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention.

The disease has also been transmitted to white-tailed deer in the Southeast.

The human cases of Heartland virus were “predominantly severe or fatal,” the study said.

People infected with the Heartland virus may experience fever, fatigue, nausea and joint pain. A more troubling symptom is that it may interfere with the body’s ability to create blood clots.

The CDC recommends people visit their doctor if they experience symptoms.

There are no vaccines or medications to prevent infection, according to the CDC, although the new study found that certain wildlife might have a natural antibody to fight off the virus.

For the study, researchers examined 26 sites in a rural area of Georgia during 2018 that had high tick populations and collected 2,960 different types of ticks, including lone star ticks. The team used a method called “flagging,” where researchers would run white flags through the brush to collect ticks.

“Lone star ticks are so small that you may not feel them on you or even notice if you’ve been bitten by one,” Steph Bellman, a co-author of the study, said in a news release.

After two of the 26 sites showed positive results for the virus, the researchers studied those two sites in 2019 and collected 6,470 more ticks.

The study found that the lone star ticks had the highest rate of viral infection in the two sites.

While the overall infection rate of the disease is low among ticks, experts fear that the lone star tick’s expanding range across the United States may bolster the virus.

Other tick species genetically similar to the lone star tick, such as the Asian longhorned tick, could alter the evolution of the virus, too, according to the study.

The study said there are “major knowledge gaps” in the understanding of the Heartland virus in ticks. Although the infection rate and reported cases of the virus in humans is low, researchers believe that the lack of understanding of the virus may lead to underreporting of cases.

“Ticks are both fascinating and terrifying,” Bellman said. “We don’t have effective ways to control them and they are a vector for many nasty diseases. They represent a large threat to human health that a lot of people may not realize.”