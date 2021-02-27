Stunt performer injured on Wilmington-area set of Fox's 'This Country' comedy series

WILMINGTON — Fox's local production of the upcoming comedy series "This Country" briefly shut down recently after a crew member was injured during a stunt.

The stunt performer now said to be recuperating at home after the incident, which happened on Tuesday, according to sources close to the production.

Details of the performer's injury were not available, though it does seem they are on the mend.

After the incident, the production shut down for the day but it has since set plans to resume filming, sources confirm.

The upcoming half-hour series, which is expected to premiere as part of Fox's 2021-22 season this fall, follows a documentary crew as it goes to a small town to study young adults and their current concerns. Their focus is the daily lives of cousins Kelly (Chelsea Holmes) and Shrub Mallet (Sam Straley), and their idiosyncratic surroundings. It also stars Seann William Scott ("Lethal Weapon," "American Pie"), Aya Cash ("The Boys," "You're the Worst"), Taylor Ortega, Justin Linville and YouTuber Krystal Smith.

The series is created by writer Jenny Bicks and executive produced by Paul Feig, the director behind hit comedies like "Bridesmaids" and "Spy." Feig will also direct the first three episodes.