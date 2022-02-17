Taking cover: NC lawmakers approve bill allowing students to avoid mask mandates

RALEIGH — North Carolina parents could permit their K-12 students to opt out of mask-wearing mandates set by local education boards in legislation approved by the General Assembly on Thursday.

The bill now heads to the desk of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who as the final vote was being completed held a news conference to encourage local governments — including boards of education — to end broad mask requirements, as COVID-19 transmission rates and hospitalizations fall.

“This (omicron) variant is clearly more contagious, yet generally causes less severe illness, particularly to people who are vaccinated and boosted. And now, people know how to gauge their level of risk and decide how to best protect themselves,” Cooper said.

This and other updated health recommendations for schools would begin March 7.

Cooper didn't say what he'd do with the opt-out measure, which surfaced from Republicans back in Raleigh this week to redraw redistricting maps. But he said he has “concerns that it’s unwise and irresponsible.” The governor could veto the measure, sign it into law or let it become law without his signature.