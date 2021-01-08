Teachable moment: After Capitol siege, N.C. students turn to teachers for answers, assurance

"Some of them were upset with what they had seen yesterday with the rioting," Little said. "So they chose words like, 'I am calm. I am strong. I am peaceful,' to kind of offset the anxiety that was in their emotions about that."

Little and other teachers compared Wednesday's events to other watershed moments in American history: the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy, the Challenger space shuttle disaster, the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

"I think all of us will remember where we were and what we were doing when we saw the U.S. Capitol Building invaded by insurrectionists," said Tripp Jeffers, a 26-year classroom veteran who teaches history at Parkland High School in Winston-Salem.

Jeffers said that in his classes, he often reminds students that "history is not the past. History is our recollection of what has happened to us in the present. It unfolds before us everyday before our eyes."

The takeover of the Capitol proved the point, Jeffers said.