Teachable moment: After Capitol siege, N.C. students turn to teachers for answers, assurance

RALEIGH — Rioters' takeover of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday prompted unplanned civics lessons in classes across the state on Thursday as students and teachers tried to process what they had witnessed.
In online forums such as the North Carolina Teachers United Facebook group, educators shared ideas on how — and whether — to talk with students about events that played out for hours on television.
Some who posted online said teachers should leave all discussions about the assault on the Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump to parents.
But Chris McCabe, northern area superintendent for the Wake County Public School System, took to Twitter to say teachers were exactly the right people to help put Wednesday's events into perspective.
"Today our great teachers will have the daunting challenge of walking our students through the horrific and unsettling events that occurred in our nation's capital last night," McCabe wrote.
A watershed moment
The approaches of teachers varied depending on the age of their students.
Corneille Little, who teaches art to elementary students at a magnet school in Raleigh, said that she started her first class Thursday morning the way she always does — with students making positive declarations about themselves.
"Some of them were upset with what they had seen yesterday with the rioting," Little said. "So they chose words like, 'I am calm. I am strong. I am peaceful,' to kind of offset the anxiety that was in their emotions about that."
Little and other teachers compared Wednesday's events to other watershed moments in American history: the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy, the Challenger space shuttle disaster, the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
"I think all of us will remember where we were and what we were doing when we saw the U.S. Capitol Building invaded by insurrectionists," said Tripp Jeffers, a 26-year classroom veteran who teaches history at Parkland High School in Winston-Salem.
Jeffers said that in his classes, he often reminds students that "history is not the past. History is our recollection of what has happened to us in the present. It unfolds before us everyday before our eyes."
The takeover of the Capitol proved the point, Jeffers said.
"It was almost surreal to watch and yet entirely real at the same time," he said. "Teachers, more than anything, have to be an anchor for their students in a very tumultuous sea as they try to pursue knowledge and try to understand the world around them. There are plenty of things we have to sort of be objective and unbiased about. But there are some things that require a moral imperative, and this is one of them."
'People were fighting'
Anna Harrison is a fourth-grade teacher at Forest View Elementary School in Durham. Her students have Wednesdays off, but when they logged on Thursday morning, she let them tell her what they were feeling during the first half-hour of class.
"When things happen I tend to let them steer the conversation a little bit," Harrison said. "One of the kids said, 'Did you see what happened on the news?' And I said, 'Yeah, what did you see?"
"He said, 'People were fighting inside the Capitol.'"
Harrison said that at their age and education level, fourth-graders have a rudimentary understanding of government and laws. Because some of the students had seen the chaos and were concerned about it, she honed in on their specific fears and dealt with those as factually and simply as possible.
It's important, she said, when working with young children to use concepts they understand from their own experience.
Harrison said she told her students to think about how they feel "when you are so angry about one thing that you yell at anyone who comes near you."
Sometimes, she told them, when people are that angry they do things that aren't allowed. That's what some of the protesters did.
"They kind of got that," she said.