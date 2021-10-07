Teacher's racist views at N.C. school has parents stewing, controversy brewing

The Black student then called the white student a “cracker," to which the teacher responded with a threat of disciplinary action, Tillman said.

That incident and several others were recounted on a private Facebook page devoted to the school's parents.

In another incident detailed on the Facebook page, a group of Black girls was trying to explain how being called a monkey is racist when the teacher walked up to them and allegedly said: “It's OK, You're all my little monkeys.”

During yet another instance, the teacher asked Black students in her class to raise their hands. That's when she then told the students that they would be her “field slaves," were it not for the Constitution, parents alleged.

Children complained about the racist references, but no action was taken, Tillman said.

Later, the school sent an email saying it would look into the complaints. The teacher turned in her resignation, but the white student who made the comment to the Black student returned after a two-day suspension, according to Tillman.