Tests done in N.C. for delta variant are low, but officials trust the numbers

RALEIGH — Over 75% of COVID-19 tests from North Carolina in recent weeks show residents infected with the delta variant, but the testing sample makes up less than 10% of all tests, according to the state.
That may surprise some, but state health officials are confident their numbers yield an accurate representation of the variant's impact on North Carolina. They blame the low sampling on the complexity of having to test for the variant.
Still, the number of samples tested is a shockingly small number — about 6% to 10% of all COVID-19 tests statewide.
Zack Moore, a state epidemiologist, said the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is working to change that.
"We're working toward this broader network that will give us access to sequencing data from a wider range of places," Moore said.
But even though the amount of sequenced tests is low, it has increased from a few months ago, Moore said.
And it still indicates that the delta variant, which is more transmissible and possibly more deadly, is spreading in North Carolina.
"It's not rocket science," Moore said. "The delta variant is replacing all other variants globally, nationally and in North Carolina. That's what we're seeing with our data here, so we're very confident that this is a true reflection of what's going on this variant."
Moore said there is a delay of a few weeks in delta variant reporting because of how the process works.
He said a lab first has to collect its positive tests. Then a select few test results are sent away for sequencing, where the genome structure of the virus is examined.
After the viruses are examined, which can take a few days, the results need to be interpreted and reported.
"It's not a rapid process," Moore said.
It's not as simple as testing for the coronavirus, he said, where it can be determined in a matter of days if someones is carrying SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
"The tests that people get that tell you if it's positive or negative don't give you the type of information that you need to know what variant it might be," he said.