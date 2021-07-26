Tests done in N.C. for delta variant are low, but officials trust the numbers

RALEIGH — Over 75% of COVID-19 tests from North Carolina in recent weeks show residents infected with the delta variant, but the testing sample makes up less than 10% of all tests, according to the state.

That may surprise some, but state health officials are confident their numbers yield an accurate representation of the variant's impact on North Carolina. They blame the low sampling on the complexity of having to test for the variant.

Still, the number of samples tested is a shockingly small number — about 6% to 10% of all COVID-19 tests statewide.

Zack Moore, a state epidemiologist, said the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is working to change that.

"We're working toward this broader network that will give us access to sequencing data from a wider range of places," Moore said.

But even though the amount of sequenced tests is low, it has increased from a few months ago, Moore said.

And it still indicates that the delta variant, which is more transmissible and possibly more deadly, is spreading in North Carolina.