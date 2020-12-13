The discovery of this new animal species in NC is more than 50 years in the making

He began the process of describing the new animal species in the '80s, but stopped working on it after his duties as an assistant curator became too burdensome, the release states. Then, Braswell passed the baton to Bryan Stuart, who joined the museum as a research curator of reptiles and amphibians in 2008.

It wasn't until the museum accessed a new technology that Stuart could complete Braswell's project, the release states.

In 2013, Stuart received an award from the National Science Foundation that enabled him to use a next-generation DNA sequencer.

"With that machine, we were able to sequence a sufficiently large number of genes to test the distinct species status of the Carolina Sandhills Salamander," said Stuart, the lead author on the paper revealing the discovery.

What makes this salamander special?

Part of why the salamander is unique is that its range in limited to the Sandhills region, according to Braswell.

The NC Sandhills is a small patch of what's left from the Longleaf Pine ecosystem, a vast landscape that once spanned from southeast Virginia to the south of Florida, the release states. About 3% of the ecosystem remains after decades of deforestation and development, according to the Sandhills Ecological Institute.