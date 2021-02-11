Fast and the furious: 'Show-off' drivers shut down roads, anger Charlotte police

CHARLOTTE — "Show-off" drivers are shutting down city streets and highways with increased frequency since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, endangering themselves and the general public, police said Wednesday.
"As we all know, young people customizing their cars and meeting up somewhere to show them off is not a new phenomena," said Major Dave Johnson with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.
What's different and "particularly disturbing," he said, is how the gatherings have "devolved" into forms of aggressive driving that put everyone at risk.
Police called the news conference after a group of drivers shut down a side of Interstate 77 at Tyvola Road a week ago.
Video on social media showed drivers doing burnouts and doughnuts, with traffic backed up in the distance. About 30 Dodge Charger drivers blocked the southbound lanes.
Johnson described last Friday night's type of street driving as "particularly brazen. It's highly reckless, and it shows a shameless disregard for public safety and for the rules of the road."
The group vanished by the time law enforcement arrived, and 911 callers gave no details needed to investigate and make arrests.
Trooper Ray Pierce with the Highway Patrol said he'd never seen a group of drivers shut down an interstate like that.
Police "have literally seen this activity on every stretch of interstate in Charlotte-Mecklenburg" since the start of the pandemic, Johnson told reporters.
Thanks to information from the public, police thwarted a similar gathering planned for last Saturday night on I-77, he said.
In December, Charlotte police "disrupted a plan" for hundreds of drivers to similarly gather in the Northlake Mall area. Police made multiple arrests, including gun and drug charges.
Since October, police have cracked down on speeding and other reckless driving, making 2,000 traffic stops and issuing nearly 3,000 citations.
"We know this is important, because speed kills, reckless driving kills," Johnson said. "This is a serious issue. We take it seriously, and we are going to take enforcement action whenever the opportunity presents itself."
Charlotte police has partnered with the Highway Patrol and other agencies to prevent such gatherings. But with over 200 miles of interstate in Mecklenburg County to cover, it's not easy.
While aggressive-driving gatherings such as the one on I-77 last Friday night may seem new, Charlotte police have been dealing with groups of dueling street racers for decades.
In 2006, young drivers in souped-up cars had been racing for months late at night on roads around Mecklenburg County, prompting a crackdown.
About four years earlier, police launched a smaller probe into street racing in northern Mecklenburg that resulted in several arrests and car seizures.
In 2005, five people were hurt in nearby Gastonia when a street racer lost control of his car and crashed into a line of people outside a Dairy Queen.