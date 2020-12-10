The first woman to walk on the moon could be North Carolina astronaut Christina Koch

More than 50 years after the first person landed on the moon, NASA is planning to send a woman to explore the lunar surface, and North Carolina native Christina Koch could be the one making that historic step.

Koch, 41, is one of the 18 U.S. astronauts announced by NASA Wednesday who will train for the Artemis missions, which aim to get humans back on the moon by 2024.

Koch is an experienced astronaut who earlier this year broke the record for NASA's longest continuous spaceflight by a woman. She completed the first all-woman spacewalk with fellow astronaut Jessica Meir on that trip. Koch's time in space also coincided with the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11's lunar landing.

Now, she could hit another milestone as the first woman on the moon.

"It's time to explore. Come along," Koch tweeted Wednesday with the announcement of the Artemis team.

Koch is one of NASA's 47 active astronauts who are eligible for flight assignments. Of the 18 selected to train for the mission to the moon, nine are women.

The upcoming mission to the moon is "incredibly exciting," Koch told The News & Observer in a 2019 interview from the International Space Station, where she spent 328 days before returning to Earth in February.