The nation's top city for Christmas is right here in North Carolina, report says

North Carolina is home to the nation's top city for Christmas, a new report finds.

Durham earned a No. 1 spot on a list that weighs charitable donations, Christmas tree availability and other elements that get residents into the holiday spirit, according to results shared Tuesday from WalletHub.

And another North Carolina city wasn't far behind in the rankings.

Raleigh also placed among the best Christmas locations in the country, scoring a No. 5 spot from WalletHub.

To come up with its findings, the personal finance website says it studied the 100 U.S. cities with the largest populations. Using data from the federal government and other sources, WalletHub scored each city for generosity, traditions, coronavirus safety and "observance" of the holiday.

Durham earned a top score for generosity, a category that measured charitable giving and the presence of food banks.

Among all cities, Durham also tied for having the highest number of Christmas tree vendors per capita, helping it become one of the best places for holiday traditions and food. The category also considered restaurant prices and quality to-go meal options, results show.