The racial reckoning with Confederate monuments seems new. But it dates back more than a century.

“The acts of vandalism come in because they didn’t have a voice in the political system. If they spoke up, they’re going to get lynched,” Green said.

That’s no different from what has happened this year.

“When people feel that they no longer had a voice to bring about change in a democratic process, they went back to throwing paints on the statues. They embrace the earlier means in which African Americans used to show their displeasure.”

In October, the Southern Poverty Law Center in Alabama counted nearly 1,757 Confederate symbols, including named government buildings, lakes and schools, on public land. Close to 700 are monuments. This does not include those in cemeteries or private property. More than 100 memorials have been removed, relocated or renamed since May 26, the day after George Floyd, an African American man, was killed by a white Minneapolis police officer.

“I think that really takes that long history of African Americans rejecting these spaces to now,” Green said. She appreciates that people of all races and ethnicities are now joining the chorus.

“You have a widespread community saying that it’s causing pain, trauma and hurt and some people are saying, is it worth it? They are deciding it’s not worth this.”