The state threatened Union County for its COVID-19 defiance. But so far, nothing.

MONROE — Without specifying what’s changed, North Carolina officials say there may not be legal action against Union County schools after a highly-charged dispute about masks and student quarantining escalated to the state’s top health official urging the school board to take action.
In a statement from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Friday — the day after department Secretary Mandy Cohen gave an ultimatum to Union school board members — spokeswoman Catie Armstrong wrote: “Our attorneys have had productive conversations with attorneys for the Union County Board of Education, and we are hopeful that we can avoid further legal action.”
It had been unclear, and still is, what Cohen intended to do if the school district did not rescind its recently-adopted policy to effectively suspend contact tracing and subsequent quarantines in schools.
The coronavirus pandemic has brought countless disruptions to American life and a chief one of those — an intense strain on the basic functioning of government — is playing out in full force in Union County, a mixed suburban-rural county southeast of Mecklenburg. More than 41,000 students are enrolled in Union County Public Schools — one of only five districts in North Carolina where board members have defied the widely-agreed-upon best practice that adults and children wear a mask indoors to stymie outbreaks of COVID-19.
A dispute between the school board and the local health director is raging. Parents on both sides of the issue say they are emotionally exhausted. Children, meanwhile, are caught in the middle.
The dispute over COVID-19 protocols in Union County Public Schools raises questions about who has legal authority to implement disease protection measures for school children — and who has the will and the manpower to follow through.
For example, if county elected officials adopted a mask mandate for the public, schools would need to follow it. But when Union County officials gathered with health leaders earlier this week, they made no such move.
Cohen and the local health director wield broad authority to close down or force changes at businesses, campuses or events that pose an “imminent threat” to public health — but Union’s health director has not hinted that would happen.
The events in Union County — where neighbors and public officials can so bitterly disagree with each other that key safety measures are simply abandoned — are quintessential COVID-19 politics playing out in North Carolina and across the country.
The disputes naturally elevate to higher authorities — in this case, to Cohen.
Cohen, North Carolina's Secretary of Health, threatened legal action in a letter if district officials did not reimplement disease protection protocols by the end of the week. Her letter alludes to several possible avenues of enforcement, but stops short of describing the legal action in detail or telling the district what authority she’ll wield to get it done.
School board members reacted with a shrug, choosing not to call a special session Thursday or Friday.
As the dispute festers, schools in adjacent counties serve as a reminder that the disruption in Union County could have been avoided — or at least minimized. Across the Charlotte region, nearly every school is requiring masks, unlike Union County.
Because of that, a single case of COVID-19 in a school triggers the need for widespread quarantining. In addition, the district has been using longer quarantine periods than other places. In Union County, if a student or staff member is exposed to the virus, the district has been instructing them to stay home for 14 days — instead of the seven or 10 day-period other public school systems have used.
In the squabble with health officials, Union school board members have blamed the local health director for the longer two-week quarantine protocol — but extensive advice and instructions for shorter isolation and quarantine policies has been available for education leaders in North Carolina for weeks.
In counties with mask mandates, children often do not have to quarantine even if they’ve been close to someone who contracts the virus. In Union County, though, those children were isolating because they don’t have the protection of face masks.
The result in Union County has been an astounding number of children unable to go to school.
When the board made its decision this week to halt quarantine and contact tracing protocols, more than 7,000 kids were quarantined with less than 1% of those having COVID-19. The numbers were so alarming that parents reached out to the board and demanded that their children be put back in school. The school board chairwoman, and others, have also pointed out that district leaders and school nurse staff were incredibly strained in the task of identifying who a sick student may have been near and notifying families of the need to stay home.
That’s when the state stepped in, furious that the school system would abandon such key parts of the public health safety net.
Melissa Merrell, the Union County school board chairperson, said in a statement to the Observer that those measures are the local health department’s responsibility, not the district’s. She insisted that the school system is legally forbidden from implementing those programs, although the state has not cracked down on any other district for doing the work themselves.
School staff will still report any positive cases to the Union County Health Department and provide information as required by the health department, Merrell said.
“Without the local health department using its lawful authority," she said, "the health department has placed (the school district) in a position where we cannot continue to effectively contact trace or mandate quarantine.”
Dennis Joyner, Union County’s public health director, said in a statement that school nursing staff “are uniquely positioned to assess and better understand potential close contact scenarios in the school setting.”
“With our limited capacity, the resulting efforts will be less efficient and consistent,” he said.
Local health departments, like schools, have been strained throughout the pandemic, and taking on the contact tracing responsibilities for a school district of more than 40,000 would amount to a significant burden.
Parents like Dr. Angie McCray, a pharmacist who has three children and another one due in February, wants the school board to bring back COVID-19 protocols or mandate masks.
“The board has given themselves the power to implement whatever guidelines they want without regard for public health safety,” McCray said. “It has been hard to send (my daughter) knowing there wasn’t a mask mandate. Then this week took that concern to another level.”