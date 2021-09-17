The state threatened Union County for its COVID-19 defiance. But so far, nothing.

A dispute between the school board and the local health director is raging. Parents on both sides of the issue say they are emotionally exhausted. Children, meanwhile, are caught in the middle.

The dispute over COVID-19 protocols in Union County Public Schools raises questions about who has legal authority to implement disease protection measures for school children — and who has the will and the manpower to follow through.

For example, if county elected officials adopted a mask mandate for the public, schools would need to follow it. But when Union County officials gathered with health leaders earlier this week, they made no such move.

Cohen and the local health director wield broad authority to close down or force changes at businesses, campuses or events that pose an “imminent threat” to public health — but Union’s health director has not hinted that would happen.

The events in Union County — where neighbors and public officials can so bitterly disagree with each other that key safety measures are simply abandoned — are quintessential COVID-19 politics playing out in North Carolina and across the country.

The disputes naturally elevate to higher authorities — in this case, to Cohen.