'The young man is gone": Calls mount for video release in Elizabeth City shooting

ELIZABETH CITY — Elected leaders where a Black man was shot and killed by deputies serving warrants planned Friday to vote on a resolution urging a court to release police footage of the shooting.

The calls for transparency come amid signs, included emergency scanner traffic, that Andrew Brown Jr. was shot in the back and killed as he was trying to drive away.

Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten II has said that at least one of the deputies serving the warrants on the day of Wednesday's shooting was wearing a body camera and that it was activated.

A notice posted by the City Council in Elizabeth City said it intended to have the city attorney petition a local court to make the video public.

The council's measure wouldn't be binding on the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, which is a separate entity from city government. In North Carolina, a judge must generally sign off on release of body camera footage, but the law says anyone can file a petition in court seeking its release.

The sheriff has given no timetable for release of the video, which has also been urged by protesters who have taken to the streets each night since Brown was shot.