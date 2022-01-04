'There's still time': With omicron wave rising, Cooper urges vaccines and masks

"Last week, we set a single-day record for COVID-19 cases. The next day, we broke it. And the next day, we broke it again," said Kody Kinsley, the state's new Secretary of Health.

Public health officials say that the rapid spread is due to the new omicron strain of the coronavirus, which was first detected in South Africa in late November. It has been reported in over 100 countries since then.

The new variant, while highly contagious, is believed to induce less severe symptoms than previous strains.

However, the number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 statewide is spiking as well. Hospitalized patients across North Carolina topped 3,000 on Tuesday for the first time since late September, when hospitals were still weathering last summer's surge of the previously rampant delta variant.

Fewer than 2,000 were hospitalized a week ago, and just over 1,200 were reported at the beginning of December.

Kinsley said that omicron is "rapidly crowding out all the other variants."

"It is safe to assume that every positive we are seeing is omicron," he said.

And the unvaccinated are driving this surge.