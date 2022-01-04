'There's still time': With omicron wave rising, Cooper urges vaccines and masks

RALEIGH — As North Carolina hits record high COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations due to the omicron variant, Gov. Roy Cooper repeated his calls for people to get vaccinated and wear masks.
"As we close in on two years dealing with COVID-19, I know many of you are weary and frustrated," he said.
But, he emphasized, people have to keep doing what works to get the virus to the "endemic stage."
"We will have to learn how to live with it, and continue to keep kids in schools and businesses open, and government operations running effectively and efficiently," Cooper told reporters at a news briefing on Tuesday in Raleigh.
The Democratic governor's press conference comes as the state has seen the largest spike in new cases over the entire pandemic, due to holiday gatherings and the highly transmissible omicron variant.
Over 91,000 people tested for COVID-19 in North Carolina on New Year's Eve — a pandemic record.
And nearly 30% of tests administered Sunday were positive — another record.
On New Year's Day, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported a pandemic high of 19,620 new COVID-19 cases. That's well above the previous record was of 12,000 one-day cases reported in February 2021 during last winter's surge.
"Last week, we set a single-day record for COVID-19 cases. The next day, we broke it. And the next day, we broke it again," said Kody Kinsley, the state's new Secretary of Health.
Public health officials say that the rapid spread is due to the new omicron strain of the coronavirus, which was first detected in South Africa in late November. It has been reported in over 100 countries since then.
The new variant, while highly contagious, is believed to induce less severe symptoms than previous strains.
However, the number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 statewide is spiking as well. Hospitalized patients across North Carolina topped 3,000 on Tuesday for the first time since late September, when hospitals were still weathering last summer's surge of the previously rampant delta variant.
Fewer than 2,000 were hospitalized a week ago, and just over 1,200 were reported at the beginning of December.
Kinsley said that omicron is "rapidly crowding out all the other variants."
"It is safe to assume that every positive we are seeing is omicron," he said.
And the unvaccinated are driving this surge.
As of Tuesday, 59% of North Carolina's population has received either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose of the single-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.
Meanwhile, the COVID-19 testing supply has also been strained so much so that public health advice to get tested before and after holiday gatherings led to long lines and lack of available appointments at many testing locations.
Cooper said he has asked the Biden Administration to help North Carolina with more testing, and expects more tests with the next few weeks.
For people waiting a long time for tests, Cooper urged them to check all of their options for testing locations.
"That is the strongest protection we have to fight this virus and live normal lives," Cooper said. "There's still time for you to get the vaccine and booster."