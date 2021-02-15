'These are our COVID crushes.' NC pastry shop honors Dr. Mandy Cohen, pandemic heroes

In Cohen's case, Benjamin said he knows her only as the voice routinely encouraging mask wearing, washing hands and social distancing. She represents the path forward.

"She's become a voice we look to for guidance," Benjamin said.

Cohen tweets endorsement

At its heart, Dr. Mandy Cohen — the dessert, that is — is a chocolate bomb. Based on Lucette Grace's l'reviens cake, it is a chocolate brownie cake with dark chocolate mousse, coffee creme brulee, vanilla chantilly creme and a cocoa biscuit soaked in Irish cream. Because it's Valentine's Day, there's also a large red heart made of white chocolate.

On Thursday, the dessert got an endorsement from its inspiration, as Cohen tweeted it was "So good" and that Lucette Grace had "#nailed it," as well as her personal love of chocolate.

The other COVID crushes on the menu include an eclair named for Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States' top epidemiologist. The eclair is filled with vanilla bourbon cream and topped with white chocolate and almond clusters and chestnut cream. Benjamin said the dessert speaks to Fauci's longevity as an expert and his willingness to embrace new ideas.