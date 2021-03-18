'These crimes are serious': A new N.C. bill could land rioters in jail

In Fayetteville, two people pleaded guilty to setting a fire at the historic Market House.

But downtown Raleigh sustained the worst of the damage. Rioters broke windows, looted businesses and sent fireworks toward the courthouse. They knocked over planters, threw bricks and assaulted officers.

More than 100 people were arrested between May 30 and June 7. Only four people faced felony riot charges, which means under current law they were involved in a riot that led to severe bodily injury or at least $1,500 in property damage.

"They had thousands and thousands of dollars in damage," Britt said of Raleigh's downtown businesses. "You know you couldn't ride through downtown without seeing boarded-up windows or busted-up windows that hadn't been boarded up.

"What act of brutality did any of those property owners cause?"

Still, social justice activist Kerwin Pittman said the bill is another way to subdue protesters and undermine democracy.

"It's extremely concerning when a bill is introduced, particularly upping the charge from a misdemeanor to a felony when it comes to rioting," Pittman said, "especially in the current climate of racial injustice taking place and law enforcement discrimination."