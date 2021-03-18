'These crimes are serious': A new N.C. bill could land rioters in jail

RALEIGH — Participating in a riot could soon leave you susceptible to felony charges.
On Monday, state Sen. Danny Britt filed Senate Bill 300 — the Criminal Justice Reform bill. The 12-page bill includes a provision that would increase the punishment for anyone participating in a riot from a Class 1 misdemeanor to a Class H felony that could lead to prison time.
"We want folks to know that it is our opinion that these crimes are serious," said Britt, a Lumberton Republican. "We hope that this will convey to them the need to actually prosecute crimes at a serious level."
But North Carolina laws on what is defined by rioting are vague. Britt's bill leaves open to interpretation how someone could face felony charges for rioting and opens the door to further racial discrimination, said Ann Webb, senior policy counsel for the American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina.
Britt says that his bill is in direct response to riots that broke out in North Carolina over the summer after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. Many protests were peaceful. But violence, vandalism and rioting, unsanctioned by the protests' organizers, erupted in some cities.
In Greensboro, windows were shattered at the International Civil Rights Center & Museum.
In Charlotte, people broke into businesses, slashed the tires on a police vehicle and threw water bottles at officers.
In Fayetteville, two people pleaded guilty to setting a fire at the historic Market House.
But downtown Raleigh sustained the worst of the damage. Rioters broke windows, looted businesses and sent fireworks toward the courthouse. They knocked over planters, threw bricks and assaulted officers.
More than 100 people were arrested between May 30 and June 7. Only four people faced felony riot charges, which means under current law they were involved in a riot that led to severe bodily injury or at least $1,500 in property damage.
"They had thousands and thousands of dollars in damage," Britt said of Raleigh's downtown businesses. "You know you couldn't ride through downtown without seeing boarded-up windows or busted-up windows that hadn't been boarded up.
"What act of brutality did any of those property owners cause?"
Still, social justice activist Kerwin Pittman said the bill is another way to subdue protesters and undermine democracy.
"It's extremely concerning when a bill is introduced, particularly upping the charge from a misdemeanor to a felony when it comes to rioting," Pittman said, "especially in the current climate of racial injustice taking place and law enforcement discrimination."
Being charged with a Class H felony could result in up to 25 months in prison, per charge. Also, a felony follows people through life in a different way than a misdemeanor would. It can affect employment and finding a place to live.
The ACLU's Webb said the bill is written in a way that a protester could be charged with rioting, despite peacefully marching when someone else escalates the situation.
Webb said the protests made it clear that people are charged differently depending on their race.
"We've seen numerous incidents where people of color are targeted with charges like riots or disorderly conduct when the exact same actions by white protesters result in no arrests," Webb said.
Webb said she can already imagine these new penalties being used to discriminate.
"A much more productive approach to the outrage that we're seeing — the very appropriate outrage that we're seeing in communities of color — is to come together and find ways to actually address the needs of the community," Webb said.