These Salisbury twins were born on different days — and different years

The odds of Lynn and Gynn’s unusual birth are roughly one in a million. Siblings in California recently made headlines across the globe for being born a year apart as 2021 became 2022.

Lynn and Gynn made their own media splash when they came into the world in 1954 and 1955. Thanks to the delivery doctor having a son attending school in New York, news of their birth spread and was printed in The New York Times. Their father kept a newspaper clipping of the event in his wallet until the day he died.

Like most twins, Lynn and Gynn spent plenty of time together as toddlers. They were kept apart at elementary school, except when Lynn was relied on to help calm her brother down. Gynn was distraught when he started first grade and had to leave Hilda’s side.

“I cried everyday for six months at school,” Gynn recalled. “Ms. White was my teacher and she used to pray in the lunchroom before we go to lunch that I would quit crying.”

With no other option, the teacher would seek help from Lynn.

“They used to bring him across the hall to my classroom for me to comfort him,” Lynn said.

That’s been the case since, she jokes.