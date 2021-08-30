'They were people': A unique project aims to tell the stories of N.C.'s enslaved people

"These names and these lives have been hidden in these books for just way too long," said Tammy Brunner of the Wake County Register of Deeds.

Benton Williams started his plantation in 1829 with the $135 purchase of 85 acres of land. By 1860, the farm spanned 900 acres, most of it dedicated to the labor-intensive production of cotton. Records associated with the farm show Williams and his wife bought or received as gifts enslaved children and adults whose work made the enterprise possible.

Researchers say Eliza was the first enslaved woman to arrive at the plantation, at about age 19. After emancipation in 1865, she married a Reddick Hutchings, who had been enslaved on a nearby farm. The family worked as paid laborers on the Williams plantation for another 12 years before buying 43 acres from the Williams family in 1877.

Even now, five of the enslaved people who were part of the Williams' labor force remain nameless, unknown except for the ages and genders that were recorded in the 1860 census.

Historic Oak View County Park, like other historic sites in North Carolina and across the South, now includes the slave-owning history of the property and the roles enslaved people played in the operation of the farm. Fourth-graders who visit the site on school field trips learn about Eliza and others who worked in the fields, in the Williams' two-story Greek revival house, in the plank kitchen, the cotton gin house and other outbuildings.