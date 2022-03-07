'They're not alone': For grieving Charlotte moms needing hope, they call her

CHARLOTTE — Across the console of an Oldsmobile Cutlass, a teenage Lisa Crawford watched from the passenger seat as her father rolled down his window to talk to a young man.

Her dad listened quietly. The young man was a senior in college but couldn’t afford to return for his final semester — short a few hundred dollars.

“Oh, we can’t have that,” Crawford recalls her father said.

He made some calls, raised the money and donated himself. Years ago, that moment was the start of the Greater Steps Scholars program.

It was one moment of a lifetime of community service by John Crawford — and it planted a seed for his daughter Lisa, who now leads one of Charlotte’s most well-known support groups during some of the city’s deadliest years.

“I realized then that if you can help, even a small amount, it can be life changing,” she said. “I was young, but it stuck with me. It made me want to be part of something great like this.

“I watched him and knew that I needed to give back, too — that there was something I needed to be doing in the community.”