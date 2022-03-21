This Burke County pastor has developed a loyal following ... as Colonel Sanders

ICARD — Pastor Tim Campbell loves to make people smile, and he generates grins when he dresses as Colonel Sanders. You know? The late founder of Kentucky Fried Chicken.

In a white suit, black string bow tie, black dress shoes and cane, he becomes The Colonel.

“(Making people smile has) always been his goal even without The Colonel,” wife Brenda Campbell said. “He loves to make people smile.”

Campbell likes to go out as The Colonel as much as possible, although the pandemic has made that difficult. He's excited to again dress as the iconic entrepreneur.

“I don’t want to go home and take this off. I want to leave it on and go somewhere,” Campbell said. “If we go to an event or something, I’ll say, ‘Man, I look too good just to go home and change clothes. Let’s go to Walmart.’ We’ll go to Walmart, walk around and I’ll do a dozen pictures with people.”

Campbell, 64, is the pastor at Icard Church of God in Burke County. Campbell has been a pastor since 1982 and The Colonel for a little longer — 11 years. One thing he said he hopes to do in the future is officiate a wedding as The Colonel.

The Colonel — born Harland David Sanders in Henryville, Ind. — founded Kentucky Fried Chicken and its "secret recipe" in the 1950s and later became the symbol of the chain. The title of "colonel" was bestowed upon Sanders in 1950 by Kentucky's governor and is an honorary designation, not a military rank.

Sanders died on Dec. 16, 1980 at age 90, but his likeness and legacy endure to this day.

Campbell recently talked about his time as The Colonel.

How did this start?

"The Colonel started when I was pastoring in Burnsville. There was a camp for handicapped children. It’s called Camp Funshine. They always celebrate every year. They would have a big celebration. When it starts, it goes from Monday through Thursday.

"They were celebrating a milestone for KFC. I can’t remember what it was. It was an anniversary. They asked me to be Colonel Sanders. People said I looked like Colonel Sanders. I’d never played Colonel Sanders before. So I had a white Easter suit. I found me a cane at the Goodwill, ordered a tie and I got my beard trimmed down like his.

"It was wonderful just being with those kids. I’ll never forget one young man. He looked like he was maybe 25. I came out of the cabin where I got dressed. He’d come to take me over (to the celebration.) I’ll never forget he walked up to me, looked at me, put his arm around me and he said, 'Well, I thought you was dead.'"

Has anyone ever confused you with the real Colonel Sanders?

"I have to explain to a lot of people that I’m not really Colonel Sanders. I’ve had people come up to me and say, 'Wow, are you the real Colonel Sanders?' And I’d say, 'No, if I was real Colonel Sanders, I’d be almost 132 years old.'”

How often do you impersonate him?

"It has been slow through this pandemic, but we try to go out in the community and spread cheer everywhere. We have been in the rest homes. Of course, I go as a pastor but I go dressed as The Colonel.

"Sometimes, I get invited to go to birthdays. Sometimes, we’ll go to KFC and buy about four dozen cookies to take to businesses. We take cookies there and give them to the workers, especially during this pandemic. We’ve done that twice.

"I love going to restaurants. I love walking in a restaurant as The Colonel and them not knowing I’m coming. Sometimes we’ll go to a KFC when they don’t know we’re coming.

"I love going to parades. We’re hoping to go to Mayberry (Days) this year and do the parade there. But it’s a matter of finding somebody to drive me in the parade."