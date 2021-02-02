This century-old inn on the Outer Banks is getting another chance

HATTERAS ISLAND — John and Pam Buchholz have traveled the world, welcoming new experiences and embarking on adventures.

But Pam Buchholz, who grew up on the coast of Scotland, says she fell in love with Hatteras Island the first time she visited that stretch of North Carolina's Outer Banks.

So when she stumbled across an online listing for the century-old Atlantic Inn last year, she knew she wanted to buy the suffering hotel and breathe new life into it.

There was a problem, though. Coronavirus-related restrictions prevented her husband from visiting the building. So he agreed to buy it without ever seeing it in person.

"We decided that this was just something that we should do — that life is too short," Buchholz said.

Like so much of the Outer Banks, the inn has a storied past. It opened in 1928 as the Atlantic View Hotel, catering to fishermen, duck hunters and tourists.

When Hurricane Isabel tore through the barrier islands in 2003, the building took a big hit. It reopened three years later as The Seaside Inn but closed again last year.

When they bought the inn, the couple — John is 62 and Pam is 53 — sold their horse farm near Hillsborough to live on the island full time.