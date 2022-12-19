This Gaston County kid on the 'Nice List' sent a letter to Santa ... and he wrote back

McADENVILLE — When 9-year-old Rylinn Gregory wrote to Santa about his Christmas wishes, the letter was supposed to reach the North Pole by way of a red mailbox at the local fire department.

But his grandmother made a mistake: Instead of getting delivered to Santa’s mailbox, Rylinn’s letter got swept up in her regular pile of outgoing mail.

“Two days later, I accidentally grabbed a whole stack of mail, threw it in our mailbox, raised the flag, went all about my day and I got to looking for the letter,” Sabrina Gregory Hendrix said. “A couple days later, I get to the mailbox to check the mail, and there is a letter."

Santa, it turned out, had written back. From the North Pole.

At least that's what the envelope said.

The letter read:

Thank you for your letter. My friends at the post office made sure it got to me here at the North Pole. I have been very busy getting ready for my Christmas Eve trip. Rudolph and the other reindeer are in tip-top shape and are ready for our big night.

Santa went on to say that Rylinn had made it onto his “nice” list.

Thanks for sending me your Christmas list. Your grandma sounds like an amazing woman. You are very lucky. It sounds like you’re a big sports fan. I was so glad to see that you had made my "Nice List" but continue to be good and help make this the best Christmas yet! I will work with my elves to see that you get the things you want.

Santa also asked for something in return.

I was hoping you might be able to leave me a little snack on Christmas Eve when I visit since I get very hungry by the time I make it to Gastonia. Have a very Merry Christmas!

Hendrix was touched by the response from The Man in Red.

“I opened it, I read it and I sat up there just crying my eyes out,” she said.

Rylinn, a third-grader, said he was surprised ... but a little suspicious.

“He just kept looking at me with this look on his face: ‘Mawmaw, are you sure you didn’t have nothing to do with this?’” Hendrix recalled.

So Mawmaw said something that under normal circumstances, might've landed her on the Naughty List. But not this time. She kinda, you know, told a white lie.

“This just confirms to other children: Don’t stop believing. Santa is real,” she said.

Hendrix added that she was grateful to the Gastonia post office employee who made sure Rylinn received a response (and hopefully, the young boy isn't a subscriber). She said that she spoke to the man, but he prefers to remain anonymous.

“I couldn’t stop crying,” she said.

As for Rylinn, he plans to write Santa again next year.