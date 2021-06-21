'This is just the beginning.' Get an early look inside NC's upcoming Catawba casino.

At the "pre-launch" facility that's opening in July, the "Buffalo" and "Wheel of Fortune" machines will be the most popular of the offerings, based on their use at other casinos across the country, Kilroy said.

Workers have installed 254 machines and expect the number to climb to 374 by week's end, he said.

Only adults age 21 and older will be allowed to enter the 29,000-square-foot facility, officials said.

The parking lot has 649 spaces, and an outside area will accommodate food trucks and dining, according to Delaware North officials. Smoking will be permitted only in outside, designated areas, they said.

Kilroy said it's common for casino projects to start with such a smaller facility as the one opening in early July, because the larger casino can take years to build after government approval.

The pre-launch facility consists of 29 modular trailers, according to Delaware North, which is based in Buffalo, N.Y. The gaming area is about 14,700 square feet and an administration area about 4,200 square feet, officials said.

"We're excited," Kilroy said of the facility. "It's taken a long time to get to this point."