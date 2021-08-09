'This is serious': Durham county, city return to mandating face coverings

RALEIGH — One of North Carolina’s most vaccinated areas will soon compel people to once again wear a mask while they are indoors.
Durham’s city and countywide emergency order is the latest effort to combat the rapid spread of the more contagious COVID-19 delta variant.
In a Monday morning news conference, Durham Mayor Steve Schewel said it’s time to go “back to the basics” in order to combat what he now views as a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”
“Face masks are a common-sense, non-economically damaging way of limiting transmission,” Schewel said.
In all but two of North Carolina’s 100 counties, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends universal mask wearing for both vaccinated and unvaccinated Americans. But at a time when nearly all available coronavirus metrics showed spread of the virus at its worst levels in months, Gov. Roy Cooper decided to let his statewide mask mandate expire July 30 and allow local school boards set their own masking policies.
Spread of the virus has only continued to surge since then, prompting some experts to fear an uptick in transmission within the dozens of school districts that have made masking optional for all K-12 students. Children under 12 do not yet qualify for a vaccine, and only 34% of North Carolinians aged 12 to 17 have gotten at least one shot of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, state health department data shows.
More than 72% of Durham County residents who qualify for a COVID-19 vaccine have gotten at least one shot, according to CDC data, which is less than the neighboring Orange and Wake counties but substantially higher than the statewide average of 60%.
Schewel, a Democrat, said he trusts the governor’s judgment to protect residents but believes it’s time to once again compel North Carolinians throughout the state to wear masks.
“We’ve now reached substantial spread in almost every single county,” he said. “I think that unfortunately it’s time that it would be wisest to reinstitute a statewide mask mandate.”
The 1,946 people currently hospitalized in North Carolina due to COVID-19 represents the highest count since Feb. 16 and a nearly five-fold increase over the past month when 418 people were in a hospital.
Last Friday, new daily cases across North Carolina surpassed 4,500 for the first time since Feb. 11. The rolling average number of daily new cases has risen by more than 2,000 in the past two weeks, an increase of 155%.
Brenda Howerton, who chairs Durham County’s Board of Commissioners, pleaded for unvaccinated residents to comply with the masking order.
“This is serious,” Howerton said.
Durham is not the only city that will require masks. At 5 p.m. Tuesday, the town of Boone will reimpose its mask mandate for residents, workers and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.
State and local authorities have been largely reticent to enforce mask orders. Schewel told reporters Monday that Durham typically enforces it “with a light touch” by having the city attorney write a letter notifying a business or person of their noncompliance before sending a police officer and sheriff’s deputy to further address the situation.
“We do have the power to cite someone, but we’ve had to do very little of that,” Schewel said.
