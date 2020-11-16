This just breaks my heart.' Child swept from grandpa's arms in deadly flood

Path of destruction

On Friday, the campgrounds appeared like a moonscape, the flood waters having cleared most everything in their path.

Kids toys, tricycles and bicycles littered the brush, and a number of camper trailers had been washed into a line of trees. One of the trailers ended up aside an old black hearse that had been parked at the site.

"All of these families lost everything," Beth Kort said. "They won't let us back in yet to see if we could find anything."

"The devastation is beyond anything I've ever seen," Ryan Mayberry, the county commissioners' chairman who grew up in Hiddenite said Friday night. "This just breaks my heart."

The waters at the campground ran 11 to 14 feet deep, said Doug Gillispie, county public services director.

Pray for them

Beth Kort fought tears as she described her close-knit campground community, who all told her they're still too shaken to speak publicly about what happened.

"These people are our lives," she said. "They are family."

Beth Kort said she tries to stay focused on the heroism of the campers and the search and rescue teams.